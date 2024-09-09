Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pensacola, FL - This week’s Warrior of the Week is CTR1 Remer.



Originally from North Carolina, Petty Officer Remer has been in the Navy for 7.5 years and has been at NIOC Pensacola for about 3.5 years. CTR1 Remer is a huge asset to NIOC Pensacola; he led our Morale, Welfare, and Recreation committee this past year, he is one of his team’s top reporters, and his work ethic and leadership have led to the development of several Standard Operating Procedures that are now used by his fellow Sailors on a daily basis. Congratulations, Petty Officer Remer, on all your accomplishments and hard work here at NIOC Pensacola, and Fare Winds and Following Seas as you head to your next assignment soon!



Fun Fact: CTR1 Remer can do both Western and English-style horseback riding; and (much like Legolas) he can shoot a bow accurately at full gallop with no saddle!!