Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior of The Week

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Warrior of The Week

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leonell Domingo 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Pensacola, FL - This week’s Warrior of the Week is CTR1 Remer.

    Originally from North Carolina, Petty Officer Remer has been in the Navy for 7.5 years and has been at NIOC Pensacola for about 3.5 years. CTR1 Remer is a huge asset to NIOC Pensacola; he led our Morale, Welfare, and Recreation committee this past year, he is one of his team’s top reporters, and his work ethic and leadership have led to the development of several Standard Operating Procedures that are now used by his fellow Sailors on a daily basis. Congratulations, Petty Officer Remer, on all your accomplishments and hard work here at NIOC Pensacola, and Fare Winds and Following Seas as you head to your next assignment soon!

    Fun Fact: CTR1 Remer can do both Western and English-style horseback riding; and (much like Legolas) he can shoot a bow accurately at full gallop with no saddle!!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 21:46
    Photo ID: 8642444
    VIRIN: 240913-N-BJ778-5346
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.58 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of The Week, by PO2 Leonell Domingo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download