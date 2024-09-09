Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-10 practices aerial refueling with KC-46

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KC-10 practices aerial refueling with KC-46

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sam Nolan, 79th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender boom operator, practices aerial refueling procedures with KC-46 Pegasus during a routine training mission over Northern California, Aug. 14, 2024. After entering service in 1981, the KC-10 will be decommissioned in September 2024 and gradually replaced by the new KC-46 airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 18:45
    Photo ID: 8641560
    VIRIN: 240814-F-IP635-1028
    Resolution: 5627x3165
    Size: 12.16 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 practices aerial refueling with KC-46, by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    KC-10 Extender
    Travis AFB
    60th Air Mobility Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download