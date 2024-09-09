KC-10 practices aerial refueling with KC-46

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sam Nolan, 79th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender boom operator, practices aerial refueling procedures with KC-46 Pegasus during a routine training mission over Northern California, Aug. 14, 2024. After entering service in 1981, the KC-10 will be decommissioned in September 2024 and gradually replaced by the new KC-46 airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)