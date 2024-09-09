Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Experimental Demonstration Gateway Event (EDGE) 24

    Experimental Demonstration Gateway Event (EDGE) 24

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Patrick Hunter 

    Army Futures Command

    Lockheed Martin tests platform agnostic software as part of the Experimental Demonstration Gateway Event (EDGE) 24.

    (US Army photo by Mr. Nelson Ballew)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 18:29
    EDGE
    Army Futures Command
    EDGE24
    EXPERIMENTAL DEMONSTRATION GATEWAY EVENT

