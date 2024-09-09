Lockheed Martin tests platform agnostic software as part of the Experimental Demonstration Gateway Event (EDGE) 24.
(US Army photo by Mr. Nelson Ballew)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 18:29
|Photo ID:
|8641526
|VIRIN:
|240913-O-JT723-5632
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Experimental Demonstration Gateway Event (EDGE) 24, by Patrick Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.