U.S. Air Force 77th Birthday

Pictured is a photo illustration featuring a KC-46 Pegasus aircraft, created at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Sept. 10, 2024. This photo illustration was made using Adobe Photoshop and curated for social media to commemorate the U.S. Air Force’s 77th anniversary.(U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)