Pictured is a photo illustration featuring a KC-46 Pegasus aircraft, created at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Sept. 10, 2024. This photo illustration was made using Adobe Photoshop and curated for social media to commemorate the U.S. Air Force’s 77th anniversary.(U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 16:51
|Photo ID:
|8641326
|VIRIN:
|240905-F-RN563-1002
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force 77th Birthday, by Amn Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.