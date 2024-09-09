Six words to save a life

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Terrance Grasty, a Preservation of the Force and Family representative embedded in the 1st Special Operations Maintenance Group, poses for a photo at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 12, 2024. As part of National Suicide Prevention Month, Grasty shared the story of how a question from a close friend helped save his life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)