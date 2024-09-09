Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 52nd Fighter Wing leadership and civilians assigned to Spangdahlem Air Base celebrate a Civilian Length of Service ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept 13, 2024. The ceremony recognized 20 civilian employees for their 20 plus years of dedicated service and contributions to the 52nd Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 07:27
    Photo ID: 8639950
    VIRIN: 240913-F-HH678-1121
    Resolution: 7402x4935
    Size: 925.88 KB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Spangdahlem
    52FW

