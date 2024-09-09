Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 52nd Fighter Wing leadership and civilians assigned to Spangdahlem Air Base celebrate a Civilian Length of Service ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept 13, 2024. The ceremony recognized 20 civilian employees for their 20 plus years of dedicated service and contributions to the 52nd Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)