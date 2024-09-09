Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin F-35s participate in 2023 EAA AirVenture

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cameron Lewis 

    115th Fighter Wing

    F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing in Madison, Wisconsin fly in formation over the grounds of the Experimental Aircraft Association's AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin July 28, 2023. The flyover was part of the EAA AirVenture 2023 airshow, which involved more than 10,000 aircraft and attracted approximately 677,000 audience members throughout the 11 day event.

    Madison F-35s to train in Green Bay; provide Lambeau and Camp Randall flyovers

    Wisconsin Air National Guard
    USAF
    F-35 Lightning II
    115th Fighter Wing
    EAA AirVenture 2023

