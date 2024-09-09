Wisconsin F-35s participate in 2023 EAA AirVenture

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing in Madison, Wisconsin fly in formation over the grounds of the Experimental Aircraft Association's AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin July 28, 2023. The flyover was part of the EAA AirVenture 2023 airshow, which involved more than 10,000 aircraft and attracted approximately 677,000 audience members throughout the 11 day event.