U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Joe Evans, an aviation mainentance technician at Air Station Kodiak, surveys the landscape for a safe landing zone during a training flight aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, Aug. 23, 2024. Flight crews practice landing maneuvers and emergency procedures to maintain operational readiness in varying weather conditions and situations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)