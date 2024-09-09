Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bosnian infantrymen conduct tactical training at Saber Junction 2024

    HOHENFELS TRAINING AREA, GERMANY

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Danielle Rayon 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A soldier with the 2nd Infantry Regiment of the Armed Forces of Bosnia conducts infantry tactical movements during Saber Junction 24 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 5, 2024. SJ24 is a multinational airborne exercise led by the U.S. Army in Europe, showcasing the abilities of 173rd Airborne Brigade to swiftly deploy across Europe alongside our allies and partners, underscoring the commitment to readiness, interoperability and collective defense to maintain regional stability and security. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Cpl. Danielle Rayon)

    TAGS

    Eucom
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    ReadyForces
    TrainToWin
    SaberJunction24

