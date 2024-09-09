Bosnian infantrymen conduct tactical training at Saber Junction 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A soldier with the 2nd Infantry Regiment of the Armed Forces of Bosnia conducts infantry tactical movements during Saber Junction 24 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 5, 2024. SJ24 is a multinational airborne exercise led by the U.S. Army in Europe, showcasing the abilities of 173rd Airborne Brigade to swiftly deploy across Europe alongside our allies and partners, underscoring the commitment to readiness, interoperability and collective defense to maintain regional stability and security. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Cpl. Danielle Rayon)