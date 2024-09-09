Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    403rd Wing members become TCCC instructors

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing

    Master Sgt. James Haymer Jr. (left), 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, shows two Airmen of the 403rd Wing how to apply a tourniquet at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Sept. 7, 2024. After completing Tactical Combat Casualty Care online and in-person courses, Haymer was required to instruct TCCC skills in order to qualify as an instructor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    VIRIN: 240907-F-KV687-1029
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
