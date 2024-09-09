Master Sgt. James Haymer Jr. (left), 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, shows two Airmen of the 403rd Wing how to apply a tourniquet at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Sept. 7, 2024. After completing Tactical Combat Casualty Care online and in-person courses, Haymer was required to instruct TCCC skills in order to qualify as an instructor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 15:22
|Photo ID:
|8633153
|VIRIN:
|240907-F-KV687-1029
|Resolution:
|3093x2058
|Size:
|541.59 KB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 403rd Wing members become TCCC instructors, by Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.