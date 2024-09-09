403rd Wing members become TCCC instructors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. James Haymer Jr. (left), 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, shows two Airmen of the 403rd Wing how to apply a tourniquet at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Sept. 7, 2024. After completing Tactical Combat Casualty Care online and in-person courses, Haymer was required to instruct TCCC skills in order to qualify as an instructor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)