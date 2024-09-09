Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSgt Christopher Perez wins AETC 2024 General Lew Allen, Jr. Award

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Perez, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial operations superintendent, poses on a Tunner 60K Aircraft Cargo Loader/Transporter, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, August 29, 2024. Perez won the Air Education and Training Command 2024 General Lew Allen, Jr. Trophy Award in the senior non-commissioned officer category. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

