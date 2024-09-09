MSgt Christopher Perez wins AETC 2024 General Lew Allen, Jr. Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Perez, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial operations superintendent, poses on a Tunner 60K Aircraft Cargo Loader/Transporter, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, August 29, 2024. Perez won the Air Education and Training Command 2024 General Lew Allen, Jr. Trophy Award in the senior non-commissioned officer category. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)