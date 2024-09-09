Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carderock and the Pike District Partnership Launch Inaugural Industry Day

    Carderock and the Pike District Partnership Launch Inaugural Industry Day

    ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division and Pike District Partnership hold a leadership panel at their inaugural Scanner Industry Day Event (SIDE) at Bethesda North Marriott Conference Center in Rockville, Md, Aug. 22, 2024. The leadership panel included Nieal Orringer, President of the Applied Science and Technology Research Organization of America (left), Elissa Trueman, Deputy Chief Technology Officer for Naval Surface Warfare Centers headquarters (middle), Dr. Cynthia Waters, Carderock’s Principal for Advanced Manufacturing and Material (third from left). The panelists highlighted the far-reaching benefits of 3D scanning for both local businesses and the Navy. (U.S Navy Photo by Tamari Perrineau Palmer).

    Carderock and the Pike District Partnership Launch Inaugural Industry Day

