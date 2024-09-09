Connecting, Caring, Communicating during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month at NHB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

More than a gesture…for Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Robert Lee O’Bryant, assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton, his role as a [Navy] Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training petty officer means connecting, caring, and communicating with others to be able to help someone during a time of need. “We can never forget what makes our Navy so special. Our people,” remarked O’Bryant, of Louisville, Kentucky. The Department of Defense recognizes September as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month through its campaign, “Joining Your Fight: Connect to Protect.” For anyone having a mental health crisis, please call 988 for the Military and Veteran Crisis Line, press 1 or text 838255 or chat with a live counselor. For Spanish, press 2. Civilians can also call 988 to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Line. (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).