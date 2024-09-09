Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center reverified as only Level II Truama Center overseas

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    08.21.2024

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    (From left to right) Connie Johnson, Trauma Program Manager; Sean Kelley, Trauma Performance Improvement Coordinator, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mary Stuever, Trauma Medical Director, Nina Betts, Trauma Registrar (Not Pictured Lt. Col. Derek McVay, Chief of Surgery), pose for a photo to highlight the recent revivification of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s Trauma Center, Aug. 21, 2024 in Landstuhl, Germany. LRMC’s Trauma Center is the only U.S. Level II certified trauma center, military or civilian, overseas. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 06:50
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center reverified as only Level II Trauma Center overseas

