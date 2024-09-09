Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Call with PLA Southern Theater Command

    AIEA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, held a video teleconference with Gen. Wu Yanan, commander of the People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Theater Command, Sept. 9, 2024. The conversation is a result of a November 2023 bilateral meeting between United States President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, where the two leaders agreed to resume high-level military-to-military communication. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John D. Bellino)

