Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, held a video teleconference with Gen. Wu Yanan, commander of the People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Theater Command, Sept. 9, 2024. The conversation is a result of a November 2023 bilateral meeting between United States President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, where the two leaders agreed to resume high-level military-to-military communication. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John D. Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 23:44
|Photo ID:
|8631442
|VIRIN:
|240909-N-PC065-2020
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|AIEA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Call with PLA Southern Theater Command, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.