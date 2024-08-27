Naval Hospital Beaufort Sailor's in the Spotlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Beaufort S.C.- Congratulations to the September Sailors in the Spotlight for Naval Hospital Beaufort. Featured in the photo from Left to right, HMSC Taylor, HN Diaz, HM3 Graziano, HN Johnson, SrA Rockefeller, Capt. Isaac, HN Miller, HM2 Rhem, CS2 Johnson, HN VazquezHerbert, Capt. Brown.