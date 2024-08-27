Dynamic Duo of Announcers Set to Return for Upcoming Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The upcoming Sound of Speed Airshow and 139th Airlift Wing Open House on Sept. 14-15, 2024 in St. Joseph, Missouri is set to feature a much-anticipated reunion of two seasoned announcers, BJ Richardson and Erin Hupp, who will work together once again to provide commentary for the event. Both have extensive experience in aviation announcing, having previously collaborated on numerous air shows over the last decade.(Courtesy photo)