Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dynamic Duo of Announcers Set to Return for Upcoming Air Show

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dynamic Duo of Announcers Set to Return for Upcoming Air Show

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    139th Airlift Wing

    The upcoming Sound of Speed Airshow and 139th Airlift Wing Open House on Sept. 14-15, 2024 in St. Joseph, Missouri is set to feature a much-anticipated reunion of two seasoned announcers, BJ Richardson and Erin Hupp, who will work together once again to provide commentary for the event. Both have extensive experience in aviation announcing, having previously collaborated on numerous air shows over the last decade.(Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 11:56
    Photo ID: 8630365
    VIRIN: 240909-Z-FP794-1001
    Resolution: 960x720
    Size: 216.26 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dynamic Duo of Announcers Set to Return for Upcoming Air Show, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dynamic Duo of Announcers Set to Return for Upcoming Air Show

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    Sound of Speed Airshow
    announcers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download