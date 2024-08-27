CNO Attends USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD-29) Commissioning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Air Station Pensacola (Sept 7, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti attends USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD-29) commissioning ceremony, Sept 7, 2024. LPD 29 honors U.S. Navy Capt. Richard M. McCool Jr., who was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1945 for the heroism he displayed after his ship was attacked by kamikaze aircraft in the Battle of Okinawa. Despite suffering from shrapnel wounds and painful burns, he led efforts to battle a blazing fire on his ship and rescue injured sailors. LPD 29 will be the first of its name. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Bennett IV)