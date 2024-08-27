Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNO Attends USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD-29) Commissioning Ceremony

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CNO Attends USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD-29) Commissioning Ceremony

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Naval Air Station Pensacola (Sept 7, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti attends USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD-29) commissioning ceremony, Sept 7, 2024. LPD 29 honors U.S. Navy Capt. Richard M. McCool Jr., who was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1945 for the heroism he displayed after his ship was attacked by kamikaze aircraft in the Battle of Okinawa. Despite suffering from shrapnel wounds and painful burns, he led efforts to battle a blazing fire on his ship and rescue injured sailors. LPD 29 will be the first of its name. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.07.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8628715
    VIRIN: 240907-N-OF444-1081
    Resolution: 3920x2613
    Size: 473.85 KB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Attends USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD-29) Commissioning Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNO
    Department of the Navy
    LPD 29

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download