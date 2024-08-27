Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring 40 Years of Service: Reflecting on Legacy, Heritage, and the Army [Image 7 of 7]

    Honoring 40 Years of Service: Reflecting on Legacy, Heritage, and the Army

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.31.1985

    Courtesy Photo

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Master Sgt. Maximilliano Vignoli, currently assigned to the 34th Infantry Division, stands for a photo during basic training in 1885. Vignoli has served for nearly 40 years and is rounding out his career with a 15-month deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Vignoli originally deployed with the California-based 40th Infantry Division in 2023 and then extended his deployment to support the Minnesota-based 34th Infantry Division. (Submitted Photo)

