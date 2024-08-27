Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Employee Orientation (NEO)

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New Employee Orientation (NEO)

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Maria Rachel Melchor 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    WELCOME TO THE FLEET!
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) welcomes our new personnel. The new hires will fill in diverse positions in the command such as engineers - aerospace, electrical, industrial, materials; specialists - equipment, inventory management, data management, logistics management; aircraft sheet metal worker, leaders, and much more.
    Come, and be a part of our team!

    For more information on how you can join the #FRCSW team and be a part of our mission to support of our nation, visit our LinkedIn page - https://www.linkedin.com/company/64771421/admin/feed/posts/ or go to USA Jobs - https://www.usajobs.gov/

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 12:43
    Photo ID: 8625257
    VIRIN: 240725-O-NW381-3326
    Resolution: 3528x2330
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Employee Orientation (NEO), by Maria Rachel Melchor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #frcsw #fleetreadinesscentersouthwest #frcswnewhires #frcswneo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download