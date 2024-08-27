Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Shepherd: Maj. Matthew Gallo

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Gallo, Space Base Delta 1 deputy chaplain, stands in the chapel at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 5, 2024. In Gallo's 23-years of service, he has been on six combat-related deployments, four as enlisted and two after commissioning into the chaplaincy corps. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 11:26
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    USAF
    chaplain
    deployment
    USSF
    Resilient
    SBD1

