The Shepherd: Maj. Matthew Gallo

U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Gallo, Space Base Delta 1 deputy chaplain, stands in the chapel at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 5, 2024. In Gallo's 23-years of service, he has been on six combat-related deployments, four as enlisted and two after commissioning into the chaplaincy corps. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak)