An aerial view of the wetlands of Saxis, Virginia. Hard reef restoration efforts can often have positive ancillary effects on nearby wetlands.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 23:41
|Photo ID:
|8624496
|VIRIN:
|220815-A-HU469-7578
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|SAXIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Saxis Wetlands at Sunset, by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.