USS McCool Commissioning Week

Then U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) during the ship’s commissioning week at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida Sept. 4, 2024. The ship will be commissioned at NAS Pensacola Sept. 7, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)