    Don't Be Afraid to Ask For Help

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Lia Carter 

    Moncrief Army Health Clinic

    You wouldn't be the first one to ask for help, and you won't be the last one. The important thing is that you do ask.
    If you, or someone you know, needs counseling, give us a call at 803-751-2235/2513. If you are a permanent party Soldier you may also call 803-751-5911. If you are contemplating suicide dial 988, then press 1.
    Moncrief Army Health CLinic
    suicide and crisis lifeline
    Suicide Awareness & Prevention
    suicide awareness
    Suicide Awareness #BETHERE

