Don't Be Afraid to Ask For Help

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

You wouldn't be the first one to ask for help, and you won't be the last one. The important thing is that you do ask.

If you, or someone you know, needs counseling, give us a call at 803-751-2235/2513. If you are a permanent party Soldier you may also call 803-751-5911. If you are contemplating suicide dial 988, then press 1.

#WEareMoncrief #askforhelp #mentalhealth #suicidepreventionawareness #army