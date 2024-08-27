Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New PIRMAC delivers prompt Appointment and Referral Confirmation

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New PIRMAC delivers prompt Appointment and Referral Confirmation

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    As of September 1, 2024, the Pacific Integrated Referral Management and Appointing Center has formally replaced the Puget Sound Military Appointment Center. U.S. Army Health Clinic Presidio of Monterey was added to Madigan Army Medical Center, Naval Hospital Bremerton and Naval Hospital Oak Harbor to support Defense Health Agency military treatment facilities with expanded capabilities. PIRMAC is open seven days a week, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and weekend hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., designed to handle and respond to patient appointments needs, all part of the business of delivering the healthcare needs of their patients. Despite the name change, the phone number, 1-800-404-4506 remains the same (courtesy photos).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 17:06
    Photo ID: 8622059
    VIRIN: 240903-N-HU933-1111
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 315.76 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New PIRMAC delivers prompt Appointment and Referral Confirmation, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New PIRMAC delivers prompt Appointment and Referral Confirmation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRICARE
    Defense Health Agency
    nmrtc bremerton
    health net federal service
    Pacific Integrated Referral Management and Appointing Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download