New PIRMAC delivers prompt Appointment and Referral Confirmation

As of September 1, 2024, the Pacific Integrated Referral Management and Appointing Center has formally replaced the Puget Sound Military Appointment Center. U.S. Army Health Clinic Presidio of Monterey was added to Madigan Army Medical Center, Naval Hospital Bremerton and Naval Hospital Oak Harbor to support Defense Health Agency military treatment facilities with expanded capabilities. PIRMAC is open seven days a week, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and weekend hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., designed to handle and respond to patient appointments needs, all part of the business of delivering the healthcare needs of their patients. Despite the name change, the phone number, 1-800-404-4506 remains the same (courtesy photos).