    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Box-O-Guns

    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Box-O-Guns

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Griffin 

    Exercise News Day

    Army Reserve Best Squad competitors, Spc. Alexander Balicoco, 9th Mission Support Command, Sgt. 1st Class Ruben Chagolla and Spc. Joalys Rodriguez, 311th Signal Command (Theater), reassemble a Sig Sauer M17 pistol under the watchful eye of an Army Reserve drill sergeant during a "Box Of Guns" challenge at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sep. 1, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers come from around the nation to compete in the 2024 BSC, the annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Griffin) // RELEASED //

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Box-O-Guns, by SSG Scott Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

