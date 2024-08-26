Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Louisiana Educator Orientation Visit

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander Submarine Squadron 11

    240807-N-SS900-1279 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 7, 2024) Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) hosts a chief executive officer and Educator Orientation Visit (EOV), Aug. 7, 2024. The presence of the SSBN in the Pacific demonstrates the flexibility, survivability, readiness, and capability of the U.S. Navy submarine forces and complements the many exercises, training, operations, and other military cooperation activities conducted by Strategic Forces to ensure they are available and ready to operate around the globe at any time. Homeported in Bangor, Washington and currently assigned to Submarine Squadron 17, Louisiana is an undetectable launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the United States with its most survivable leg of the nuclear triad. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.02.2024 02:28
    Photo ID: 8620352
    VIRIN: 240807-N-SS900-1276
    Resolution: 4821x3214
    Size: 881.48 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    submarine
    ohio-class
    USS Louisiana
    EOV

