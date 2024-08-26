USS Louisiana Educator Orientation Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240807-N-SS900-1279 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 7, 2024) Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) hosts a chief executive officer and Educator Orientation Visit (EOV), Aug. 7, 2024. The presence of the SSBN in the Pacific demonstrates the flexibility, survivability, readiness, and capability of the U.S. Navy submarine forces and complements the many exercises, training, operations, and other military cooperation activities conducted by Strategic Forces to ensure they are available and ready to operate around the globe at any time. Homeported in Bangor, Washington and currently assigned to Submarine Squadron 17, Louisiana is an undetectable launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the United States with its most survivable leg of the nuclear triad. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)