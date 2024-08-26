The U.S. Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, held a hurricane tabletop exercise in preparation for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season at the Juliette Gordon Low Building, March 28, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2024 23:41
|Photo ID:
|8620349
|VIRIN:
|240328-A-YC428-3833
|Resolution:
|2219x1479
|Size:
|668.37 KB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Savannah District Prepares to Weather Hurricane Season with Exercise, by Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Savannah District Prepares to Weather Hurricane Season with Exercise
No keywords found.