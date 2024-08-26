Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 09.01.2024 23:41 Photo ID: 8620349 VIRIN: 240328-A-YC428-3833 Resolution: 2219x1479 Size: 668.37 KB Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Savannah District Prepares to Weather Hurricane Season with Exercise, by Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.