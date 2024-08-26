Historic agreements protect bats, pave the way for new infrastructure

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Michael Ariola 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Representatives of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and the Federal Highway Administration pause for a photo after signing the Bat Programmatic Agreement during a ceremony at the Georgia Department of Transportation Headquarters, in Atlanta, Feb. 29, 2024. The Bat Programmatic Agreement creates a statewide process to streamline interagency consultation which is required under Section 7 of the Endangered Species Act for transportation related projects that could negatively impact endangered bat species.

