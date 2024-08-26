Representatives of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and the Federal Highway Administration pause for a photo after signing the Bat Programmatic Agreement during a ceremony at the Georgia Department of Transportation Headquarters, in Atlanta, Feb. 29, 2024. The Bat Programmatic Agreement creates a statewide process to streamline interagency consultation which is required under Section 7 of the Endangered Species Act for transportation related projects that could negatively impact endangered bat species.
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2024 22:55
|Photo ID:
|8620344
|VIRIN:
|240229-A-YC428-2315
|Resolution:
|5043x3362
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Historic agreements protect bats, pave the way for new infrastructure, by Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Historic agreements protect bats, pave the way for new infrastructure
No keywords found.