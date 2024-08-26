Historic agreements protect bats, pave the way for new infrastructure

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Representatives of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and the Federal Highway Administration pause for a photo after signing the Bat Programmatic Agreement during a ceremony at the Georgia Department of Transportation Headquarters, in Atlanta, Feb. 29, 2024. The Bat Programmatic Agreement creates a statewide process to streamline interagency consultation which is required under Section 7 of the Endangered Species Act for transportation related projects that could negatively impact endangered bat species.