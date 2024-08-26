Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colonel Toomey Assumes Command of USAISD (4 SEP 1985)

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Erin Thompson 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Col. Francis X. Toomey, Commander, U.S. Army Intelligence School, Devens, 1985–1986

    Fort Devens
    Army Security Agency
    This Week in MI History
    US Army Intelligence School
    COL Francis X. Toomey

