    BACH Celebrates 101st Baby for August

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Today Col. Sam Preston celebrated the 101st Baby, Elias Silva-Pupo, born at BACH Aug. 25 with Elias’ parents Krystopher Pupo and Spc. Kimberly Silva with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1-187. The celebration was extra special with today, serving as Elias’ father, Krystopher’s, birthday, and the last delivery for Nurse Midwife Shirley Fuell-Harris, who delivered Elias as her last baby delivery before retiring.

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

