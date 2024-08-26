BACH Celebrates 101st Baby for August

Today Col. Sam Preston celebrated the 101st Baby, Elias Silva-Pupo, born at BACH Aug. 25 with Elias’ parents Krystopher Pupo and Spc. Kimberly Silva with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1-187. The celebration was extra special with today, serving as Elias’ father, Krystopher’s, birthday, and the last delivery for Nurse Midwife Shirley Fuell-Harris, who delivered Elias as her last baby delivery before retiring.
