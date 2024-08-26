SMDC teaches cadets about Army space

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Jason Cutshaw 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Capt. Anthony Cupit, 1st Space Brigade space operations chief, speaks with U.S. Military Academy cadets about their possible future as an Army space Functional Area 40 space operations officer, Aug. 28, during Branch Week at West Point, N.Y. Branch Week offers cadets the chance to explore career options by learning about the Army’s branches and functional areas. For those representing the FA40 team, Branch Week gave them time to explain the importance of Army space as well as identify cadets interested in becoming space operations officers. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Cutshaw)

