U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dmarqus Norman, right, an 857th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Tomahawk Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-16 crew chief, poses for a photo with Natalie Halcomb at Zion National Park, Utah, Aug. 17, 2024. Norman, along with six other Airmen assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, worked together to rescue Halcomb and her family after getting stuck in a flash flood while hiking at Zion. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 18:02
|Photo ID:
|8618036
|VIRIN:
|240828-F-F3334-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|ZION NATIONAL PARK, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Nellis maintainers rescue five lives from Zion flash flood, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nellis maintainers rescue five lives from Zion flash flood
No keywords found.