    Nellis maintainers rescue five lives from Zion flash flood

    ZION NATIONAL PARK, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dmarqus Norman, right, an 857th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Tomahawk Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-16 crew chief, poses for a photo with Natalie Halcomb at Zion National Park, Utah, Aug. 17, 2024. Norman, along with six other Airmen assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, worked together to rescue Halcomb and her family after getting stuck in a flash flood while hiking at Zion. (Courtesy photo)

    Nellis Air Force Base
    Zion National Park
    857th AMXS
    Tomahawks AMU

