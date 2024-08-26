Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, Navy rescue woman, child, pets from sailboat beset by weather 925 miles off Honolulu

    08.28.2024

    A 7-year-old girl hugs a Navy sailor assigned to the USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 28, 2024. The Navy ship launched a small boat crew to rescue the girl, her mother, their cat and tortoise after their sailboat became beset by weather in the path of the approaching Hurricane Gilma 925 miles offshore Honolulu. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Guillaume Maman)

