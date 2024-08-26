Coast Guard, Navy rescue woman, child, pets from sailboat beset by weather 925 miles off Honolulu

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 7-year-old girl hugs a Navy sailor assigned to the USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 28, 2024. The Navy ship launched a small boat crew to rescue the girl, her mother, their cat and tortoise after their sailboat became beset by weather in the path of the approaching Hurricane Gilma 925 miles offshore Honolulu. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Guillaume Maman)