Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACC Chaplain Team visits Moody, strengthens Spiritual Resilience

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ACC Chaplain Team visits Moody, strengthens Spiritual Resilience

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Airman Cade Ellis 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command Chaplain team talk with Col. Gary Symon, 347th Rescue Group commander at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 27, 2024. During the visit, the ACC team received various mission briefs, a base tour and attended breakout sessions with Team Moody Airmen and leaders to identify any needs for enhanced religious support and spiritual fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 16:40
    Photo ID: 8617894
    VIRIN: 240827-F-RI324-1003
    Resolution: 5122x3415
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC Chaplain Team visits Moody, strengthens Spiritual Resilience, by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ACC Chaplain Team visits Moody, strengthens Spiritual Resilience

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chapel
    Moody AFB
    ACC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download