ACC Chaplain Team visits Moody, strengthens Spiritual Resilience

U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command Chaplain team talk with Col. Gary Symon, 347th Rescue Group commander at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 27, 2024. During the visit, the ACC team received various mission briefs, a base tour and attended breakout sessions with Team Moody Airmen and leaders to identify any needs for enhanced religious support and spiritual fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 16:40
|Photo ID:
|8617894
|VIRIN:
|240827-F-RI324-1003
|Resolution:
|5122x3415
|Size:
|7.08 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
