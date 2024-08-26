MCRC CG visits 1st Marine Corps District

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ahmed T. Williamson, the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruiting Command (MCRC), speaks with the Marines of 1st Marine Corps District, Aug. 29, 2024. 1st Marine Corps District is responsible of the procurement of qualified individuals, officer and enlisted, in the United States Marine Corps and the Marine Corps Reserves. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcel Gorka)
