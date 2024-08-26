Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRC CG visits 1st Marine Corps District [Image 5 of 5]

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Marcel Gorka 

    1st Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ahmed T. Williamson, the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruiting Command (MCRC), speaks with the Marines of 1st Marine Corps District, Aug. 29, 2024. 1st Marine Corps District is responsible of the procurement of qualified individuals, officer and enlisted, in the United States Marine Corps and the Marine Corps Reserves. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcel Gorka)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 11:45
    Photo ID: 8617223
    VIRIN: 240829-M-PV368-1229
    Resolution: 3362x5984
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRC CG visits 1st Marine Corps District [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Marcel Gorka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commanding General
    New York
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    1st Marine Corps District

