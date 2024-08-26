MetLife Stadium Salute to Service Bowl 2024, JB MDL 3-Peat Champs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military service members from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and Fort Hamilton compete in a flag football game during the annual Salute to Service Bowl at MetLife Stadium, N.J., Aug. 23, 2024. Team JB MDL won the game, making them the champions for three consecutive years. The event is organized by the New York Jets and the New York Giants to honor service members from all branches of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)