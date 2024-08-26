Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MetLife Stadium Salute to Service Bowl 2024, JB MDL 3-Peat Champs

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MetLife Stadium Salute to Service Bowl 2024, JB MDL 3-Peat Champs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Austin Knox 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Military service members from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and Fort Hamilton compete in a flag football game during the annual Salute to Service Bowl at MetLife Stadium, N.J., Aug. 23, 2024. Team JB MDL won the game, making them the champions for three consecutive years. The event is organized by the New York Jets and the New York Giants to honor service members from all branches of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 10:13
    Photo ID: 8617060
    VIRIN: 240823-F-YS647-1406
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: EAST RUTHERFORD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MetLife Stadium Salute to Service Bowl 2024, JB MDL 3-Peat Champs, by TSgt Austin Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NY Jets
    Ny Giants
    JB MDL
    Fort Hamilton
    MetLife Stadium Salute to Service Bowl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download