    25th FS A-10s participate in Ssang Yong

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier  

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron prepares for takeoff in support of Ssang Yong at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 28, 2024. As a part of the exercise, ROK, U.S. and United Kingdom Commando Force Joint Terminal Attack Controller personnel directed military aircraft to engage in close air support and offensive air operations to enhance interoperability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific region. SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance and partnership with the U.K. through joint training, contributing to combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula and regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

