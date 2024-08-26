A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber takes off for a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 28, 2024. Bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate the U.S. Air Force’s always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 20:34
|Photo ID:
|8616131
|VIRIN:
|240828-F-QX786-1009
|Resolution:
|4569x3698
|Size:
|5.88 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit takes off to conduct precision bombing exercise during BTF in the Pacific, by MSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.