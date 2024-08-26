Security Force Assistance Brigade advises Chilean Army during Southern Fenix 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Connor Savage, assigned to 300 MI BDE, Utah National Guard, translates for U.S. Army Soldiers during Southern Fenix on Aug. 27, 2024 near Campo Militar Pozo, Almonte, Chile. The exercise aims to increase technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation and collaboration (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richard Trinh).