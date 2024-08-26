U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Thomas, 49th Contracting Squadron installation spectrum manager, poses for a photo at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 23, 2024. Since July, Thomas has filled a GS-11 position as Holloman’s installation spectrum manager, using experience and training from his deployment to Al Dhafra Air Base to successfully man the role. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 14:10
|Photo ID:
|8615191
|VIRIN:
|240823-F-NB682-1002
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|172.3 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Humans of Holloman - A1C Ethan Thomas, by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.