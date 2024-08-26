Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humans of Holloman - A1C Ethan Thomas

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Thomas, 49th Contracting Squadron installation spectrum manager, poses for a photo at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 23, 2024. Since July, Thomas has filled a GS-11 position as Holloman’s installation spectrum manager, using experience and training from his deployment to Al Dhafra Air Base to successfully man the role. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

    contracting
    CS
    Holloman AFB
    humans of Holloman

