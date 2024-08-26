Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers hosts Lock and Dam 10 open house

    GUTTENBERG, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Stoeckmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is hosting an open house at Lock and Dam 10 on the Mississippi River near Guttenberg, Iowa, on Sept. 21.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 16:42
    Photo ID: 8613337
    VIRIN: 230923-A-AP581-1001
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 10.88 MB
    Location: GUTTENBERG, IOWA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers hosts Lock and Dam 10 open house, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navigation
    USACE
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Lock and Dam 10
    Misssissippi River

