Members of Moroccan Military visit USS Carl Vinson

240822-N-SB142-1056 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 22, 2024) Royal Moroccan military members take a group photo on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while touring the ship. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rocio Zavala-Ramirez)