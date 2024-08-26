Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of Moroccan Military visit USS Carl Vinson

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Rocio Zavala-Ramirez 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    240822-N-SB142-1056 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 22, 2024) Royal Moroccan military members take a group photo on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while touring the ship. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rocio Zavala-Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 15:20
    Photo ID: 8613108
    VIRIN: 240822-N-SB142-1056
    Resolution: 4758x3172
    Size: 814.47 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Members of Moroccan Military visit USS Carl Vinson, by SA Rocio Zavala-Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Carl Vinson
    carrier
    United States Africa Command
    Moroccan Military

