    Moon rises over B-2 Spirit at RAAF Amberley

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth Norman 

    509th Bomb Wing

    The moon rises over a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 20, 2024. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 20:40
    Photo ID: 8611293
    VIRIN: 240820-F-QX786-1011
    Resolution: 7605x5099
    Size: 18.1 MB
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AU
    B-2
    Australia
    Spirit
    Stealth
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

