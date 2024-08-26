Moon rises over B-2 Spirit at RAAF Amberley

The moon rises over a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 20, 2024. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

