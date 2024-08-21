Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Reserve Sailor supports USS Kingsville (LCS 36) commissioning

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command, Fort Worth

    Corpus Christi, Texas (August 24, 2024) Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Victor Rodriguez, a Navy Reserve Sailor from East Houston, Texas, assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One reserve unit and drills out of Navy Reserve Center Houston, provides support during the commissioning ceremony of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Kingsville (LCS 36) in Corpus Christi, Texas. LCS 36 is the first U.S. Navy warship to honor the city of Kingsville, Texas. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Cheryl A. Collins)

