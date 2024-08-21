ILNG Dual Status Commander Presents His Command Coin to Springfield Soldier

Brig. Gen. Michael Eastridge, the dual-status commander and deputy assistant adjutant general for the Illinois Army National Guard, presents his command coin to Sgt. Bradley Blair of Springfield, Illinois, 233rd Military Police Company for outstanding performance during the lead up to the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Blair serves as the company and battalion radio subject matter expert. He maintains the entire battalion’s communications security. His professionalism and commitment has led to the success of the battalion during monthly drill training, active training and state active duty. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert R. Adams, 139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, ILNG)

Date Taken: 08.16.2024 Date Posted: 08.24.2024 Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US