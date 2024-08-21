Meet Daryl L. Smith, the acquisition program manager for the Air Force Installation Contract Center Acquisition Center of Excellence. Smith provides advisory assistance to the Department of Air Force acquisition teams throughout the world, which includes providing acquisition training, workshops and document reviews. (AFIMSC Graphic Illustration by Armando Perez)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 15:44
|Photo ID:
|8607653
|VIRIN:
|240808-F-F3406-1001
|Resolution:
|509x396
|Size:
|65.56 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission Monday: Acquisition Program Manager, by Armando Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mission Monday: Acquisition Program Manager
No keywords found.