    Mission Monday: Acquisition Program Manager

    JOINT BASE SAN SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Armando Perez 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    Meet Daryl L. Smith, the acquisition program manager for the Air Force Installation Contract Center Acquisition Center of Excellence. Smith provides advisory assistance to the Department of Air Force acquisition teams throughout the world, which includes providing acquisition training, workshops and document reviews. (AFIMSC Graphic Illustration by Armando Perez)

    DAF
    Mission Monday
    AFICC
    Acquisition Center of Excellence

