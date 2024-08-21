Mission Monday: Acquisition Program Manager

Meet Daryl L. Smith, the acquisition program manager for the Air Force Installation Contract Center Acquisition Center of Excellence. Smith provides advisory assistance to the Department of Air Force acquisition teams throughout the world, which includes providing acquisition training, workshops and document reviews. (AFIMSC Graphic Illustration by Armando Perez)

