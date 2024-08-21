Closing the Gender Gap: Three female Scientists Discuss How the Department of Defense’s One Health Research Effort Empowered Their Career Trajectories

Ms. Bernice Baako, Ms. Deborah Narwortey, and Ms. Jane Ansah-Owusu discussed how the Navrongo Integrated Surveillance Project (NISP), a collaboration between the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR), Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF) in the U.S., Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and Navrongo Health Research Center (NHRC) in Ghana propelled their careers to address gender discrimination and lead efforts to forecast, detect, and combat infectious diseases in West Africa. (Courtesy photo)

