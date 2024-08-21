Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Closing the Gender Gap: Three female Scientists Discuss How the Department of Defense’s One Health Research Effort Empowered Their Career Trajectories

    GHANA

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Lee Osberry 

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    Ms. Bernice Baako, Ms. Deborah Narwortey, and Ms. Jane Ansah-Owusu discussed how the Navrongo Integrated Surveillance Project (NISP), a collaboration between the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR), Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF) in the U.S., Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and Navrongo Health Research Center (NHRC) in Ghana propelled their careers to address gender discrimination and lead efforts to forecast, detect, and combat infectious diseases in West Africa. (Courtesy photo)

