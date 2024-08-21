KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany - U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (right), commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and director of Defense Health Network Europe, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez (left), present the Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) award to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark Wesseler (center) during the 2024 Military Medicine Ball held Aug. 21. Wesseler, a U.S. Army Medical Service Corps officer, currently serves as director of psychological health for Medical Readiness Command, Europe. The O2M3 recognizes individuals (military and civilian) who demonstrate high integrity and moral character, are in the top 10% of their Corps and field, have excelled professionally in the Army Medical Department for at least 15 years, contributed selflessly, and enhanced Army Medicine. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 06:29 Photo ID: 8606183 VIRIN: 240821-A-YV790-1878 Resolution: 5774x4480 Size: 1.89 MB Location: DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Medical Service Corps officer receives Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) Award, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.