    U.S. Army Medical Service Corps officer receives Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) Award

    GERMANY

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany - U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (right), commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and director of Defense Health Network Europe, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez (left), present the Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) award to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark Wesseler (center) during the 2024 Military Medicine Ball held Aug. 21. Wesseler, a U.S. Army Medical Service Corps officer, currently serves as director of psychological health for Medical Readiness Command, Europe. The O2M3 recognizes individuals (military and civilian) who demonstrate high integrity and moral character, are in the top 10% of their Corps and field, have excelled professionally in the Army Medical Department for at least 15 years, contributed selflessly, and enhanced Army Medicine. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

