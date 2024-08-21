U.S. Army NCO receives Order of Military Medical Merit Award (O2M3)

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany - Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (right), commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and director of Defense Health Network Europe, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez (left), present the Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) to U.S. Army Master Sgt. Tatiana Mason (center) Aug. 21 during the 2024 Military Medicine Ball. Mason currently serves as the non-commissioned officer in charge of the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Pharmacy. The O2M3 recognizes individuals (military and civilian) who demonstrate high integrity and moral character, are in the top 10% of their Corps and field, have excelled professionally in the Army Medical Department for at least 15 years, contributed selflessly, and enhanced Army Medicine. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

